NC election results delayed by 45 minutes after polling station problems in Guilford, Sampson and Cabarrus counties

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late, and that is expected to delay statewide reporting of results.

Among the polling places with delays was Precinct G74 at Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, which opened 34 minutes late, officials said.

Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the chief precinct judge arrived shortly be polls were to open at 6:30 p.m., cutting it "a little too close for comfort."

Instead of bringing voters inside to wait while the chief judge and others ensured everything was in working order, voters were kept outside.

By the time doors opened at 7:04 a.m., there were 10 people waiting. While Collicutt said poll workers don’t believe anyone waiting in line left, he admitted there is no way to be absolutely sure.

The state board voted to extend voting at the Bluford Elementary site until 8:04 p.m.

The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County, which had delayed opening at two polling sites. That means the state can’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m.