Brad Fisher, the athletics director at Reynolds, likes to have a plan. But the logistics to be ironed out for fall sports for this school year are on hold a while longer.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has postponed the start of fall sports beyond the rescheduled practice start date of Sept. 1, saying it hopes to announce a calendar for sports by Aug. 17.
The announcement followed Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of Phase Two, including limitations on gatherings of up to 25 people, during the coronavirus pandemic through Sept. 11.
The statement offers a few additional questions more than answers. Among those, for high school and county athletics directors, coaches and athletes, whether it's a delay of the inevitable.
The NCHSAA didn't make the day's only news:
• Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not permit sports during remote learning, the Charlotte Observer reported.
• The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced a postponement for fall scrimmages and games as well, while its practices remain set to begin Aug. 10. The NCISAA will permit low-risk sports — cross country, girls tennis and girls golf — to start competition the week of Sept. 8. Field hockey, volleyball and boys soccer, labeled moderate-risk, are scheduled to begin Sept. 14. Football remains postponed, as the association's lone high-risk sport, until at least Sept. 11.
Reynolds' Fisher said an NCHSAA's announcement in mid-August could give his high school roughly a month to hash out logistics. But for now, he has stalled scheduling bus drivers for the fall season — typically three for the football team, a band, cheerleaders and ROTC on a Friday night — because of the uncertainty of whether a season will even occur.
"Me personally, being a planner, I just wish we had an idea so that we could plan," Fisher said. "If we move seasons, then let us do that so we can start planning and doing that and getting the logistics down. And if it's, 'We're still going to try and go forward here in the fall,' then let us do that so we can get a calendar set.
"I mean, there's just things on our end that I've completely held off on. … What I don't want is, like, a week's notice. Like, 'Hey, we're going forward. Be ready to play in two weeks.'"
The NCHSAA's move, in particular, potentially pushes back the start of a football season if its six sanctioned sports — including cross country, volleyball, boys soccer, girls golf and tennis — play in the fall. High school programs beginning workouts on Sept. 14 would need practice time. For football, the newest delay would suggest a season, normally 11 games, couldn't start before October.
A short season could be feasible for the six-team Central Piedmont 4-A, which includes Forsyth County teams Reynolds, West Forsyth, East Forsyth, Reagan and Glenn, Fisher said. But conferences vary in size — like the Central Carolina 2-A with 10 programs.
"That's where we'd need a calendar. What're they going to allow?" Fisher said. "If football can't start until (Sept. 14) — that Monday — you're going to have to have at least two weeks of practice for acclimatization to equipment and stuff.
"So now you're the first week of October before you get to a game. And some people say, 'Just play a conference schedule.' Well, not every conference schedule is equal. … It's easy for the CPC — we've got six."
John Sullivan, the athletics director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, didn't understand the NCHSAA's move to aim for a plan by Aug. 17, adding his "head is spinning." He said it felt like the state was moving closer toward a framework like what the Virginia High School League announced on July 15 — three proposed models without football in the fall. The VHSL voted last week on a plan that involved condensing sports seasons tentatively set to start Dec. 14 with winter, followed by fall and spring.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which will have remote learning until having students in buildings is deemed safe, returned a survey to the NCHSAA, which was sent by the association to gauge learning plans for districts statewide. That district, along with Wake County Public School System and Guilford County Schools forming the state's three largest, is not permitting limited workouts, under a Phase One or Two plan allowed by the NCHSAA beginning in mid-June for conditioning.
WS/FCS, the state's fourth-largest system with roughly 55,000 K-12 students, began limited workouts for fall sports teams Monday without equipment. Sullivan said he wasn't clear on the details Superintendent Angela Hairston added to the NCHSAA's survey.
"She has said all along, 'We're going to follow the (NCHSAA),'" Sullivan said. "That means, if they're having sports, we're playing sports. I would imagine that's what she would've said."
A Guilford County Schools official said she had not seen her district's response to the NCHSAA survey.
Sullivan said the WS/FCS would continue with its Phase One of conditioning — a step stricter than the NCHSAA's second-stage guidelines that took effect Monday. Smaller districts such as Wilkes County Schools, which has Class 1-A and 2-A high schools, began Phase Two workouts this week but indoor facilities remain closed.
"Our workouts have gone well, and the kids have responded," said Joe Bullis, Wilkes' interim athletics director. "And I think the kids are eager to get going, if the powers that be judge it's safe for us to move forward to do it."
Danny Piggott, the Carver athletics director, mentioned he liked the Virginia model. He said the "million-dollar question" was the status of football as a fall season hinging on a finite decision becomes further delayed.
"It does seem like we're prolonging some inevitability," Piggott said of the NCHSAA's announcement. "I don't know. I mean, like I said, it's just kind of the uncertainty of things. We can kind of put our heads down and grind.
"But we don't want to be doing things unnecessarily."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.