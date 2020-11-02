NCHSAA relaxes some COVID-19 guidelines

For contests, the revised guidelines state that “athletes/teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest may remain in the facility, provided they wear cloth face coverings and maintain 6 feet social distancing.” This guideline is directed primarily toward varsity teams waiting for a junior varsity event at the same site to be completed or junior varsity teams waiting for transportation back to school during a varsity event after their event is completed.

Once contests can begin, starting with cross country and volleyball Nov. 16, the NCHSAA guidelines for spectators at outdoor venues limit the number of spectators to the lesser of: 100 individuals per park, field or court, or 30 percent of the facility’s fire capacity (or seven individuals per 1,000 square feet if there is no stated fire capacity). If an outdoor venue has multiple parks, fields or courts, the limit on the number of spectators for each individual park, field or court is the same. Players, coaches, workers and support staff do not count toward those capacity limits, and schools should ensure that spectators remain seated during the event.

For events in indoor courts or rooms, capacity is limited to 25 spectators per venue. For indoor and outdoor pools, venues are limited to 50 percent of stated capacity, and athletes, coaches, workers and staff count toward that limit.