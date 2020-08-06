Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of Phase Two guidelines in North Carolina has prompted yet another delay in the official start of the fall sports season for public high schools.
The NCHSAA, in a statement this morning, said that the Sept. 1 start date would change and that it hoped to announce its calendar by Aug. 17.
“At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11," the NCHSAA's statement read. "Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.
"The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.
"We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
Athletes who play for teams in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system began limited workouts on Monday. Guilford County Schools is among a number of the state's largest districts whose athletes, coaches and staff have not been permitted to hold those workouts.
Even with a start date of Sept. 1 for workouts, football teams likely wouldn't have been in position to play games before Sept. 25. If teams could begin practicing on Sept. 14, if Cooper's next order allows, that would likely push the start of football season into October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.