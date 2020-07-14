nchsaa_logo (copy)
With Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement today that public schools will reopen in August with in-person and remote instruction, the N.C. High School Athletic Association is "in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools," Commissioner Que Tucker said. But the association isn't ready to announce a plan.

“As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on the starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools," Tucker said in a statement released by the association. "We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios. The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents."

Tucker added that "We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols. The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action.”

