Updated 3:45 p.m.:
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association is moving ahead with plans to play sports this fall, including football, after a Zoom conference of the private schools association's athletics directors today.
Practices for football, which is already holding approved workouts following guidelines for social distancing to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, can begin Sept. 4. Football teams could play games beginning Sept. 18 under that calendar, provided the state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan. The state is currently in Phase 2.
Official practices for other fall sports can begin the week of Aug. 10, with scrimmages allowed the week of Aug. 24 and competition allowed to begin the week of Aug. 31. If the NCISAA had adhered to its original calendar, practices could have started July 27.
“It wasn’t a vote” per se, said Corey Gesell, High Point Christian's athletics director and baseball coach. “It was the association giving us guidelines and dates.
"Obviously, we wish they were different. We wish we were able to start on time. Our coaches and our players are very anxious to start their seasons. They’ve been doing workouts most of the summer, so they’re ready to go. We’ll just have to hold off and delay for a few weeks.”
Greensboro Day will follow the NCISAA's schedule for the start of practices, but will not play any games until the week of Sept. 7, said Freddy Johnson, the Bengals' AD and boys basketball coach.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, which governs public schools and some non-boarding parochial schools and charter schools, announced last week that it will postpone the start of any type of official practices for its member schools until at least Sept. 1. While some school districts in North Carolina have continued to hold workouts, Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Rockingham County Schools have pushed back the start of any workouts for their schools until at least Aug. 6.
The dates the NCISAA gave its schools today for practices and competition directly impact Caldwell, Greensboro Day, High Point Christian, Wesleyan and Westchester, although High Point Christian is the only one that plays football. Scott Bell, the Cougars' coach, said his team has been working out since earlier in the summer.
“I’ll be able to continue doing on-the-field preparations with less than 25 people, socially distanced,” Bell said of the limitations until Sept. 4. “We’ve pretty much just been training and conditioning and going through route trees and stuff like that. Then we’ll probably be more involved in running our offense, defense, etc.”
Bell said that in the next week there will be a Zoom conference of NCISAA athletics directors to talk specifically about football, particularly scheduling.
“There are some schools that don’t want to play, and some schools that want to play tomorrow,” Bell said. “We’re in that group that wants to play tomorrow. Our head of school (Keith Curlee) and AD made that clear in a survey they filled out. We want to be cautious, but let’s start fall sports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.