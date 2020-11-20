 Skip to main content
Need a COVID-19 test? Some sites are closed during next week's holiday
COVID testing

A line of vehicles line up for Covid-19 testing at Cone Health's Green Valley Campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, November 20, 2020.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO – Cone Health will close COVID-19 testing for the public on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.

This schedule change affects public testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and the Green Valley campus in Greensboro.

Normal testing resumes Monday, Nov. 30. People should be aware that wait times of up to two hours are typical.

For details and addresses, visit conehealth.com.

Normally, testing is available as follows:

  • Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and at the Green Valley campus in Greensboro
  • Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville

Other organizations also provide COVID-19 testing. People wanting a test on Nov. 26 or Nov. 27 are asked to check with those groups' websites for hours and locations.

· For CVS testing sites in North Carolina: cvs.com

· For pop-up testing sites in N.C.: covid19.ncdhhs.gov

· For testing sites with regular hours in N.C.: covid19.ncdhhs.gov

· For Old North State MS: onsms.org/greensboro

· For Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine: tapmedicine.com

· For Guilford County testing: guilfordcountync.gov

Residents who are unsure if they need a COVID-19 test are advised to contact their doctor.

