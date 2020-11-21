Need a COVID-19 test? Some sites are closed during this week's holiday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will close COVID-19 testing for the public on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.

This schedule change affects public testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and the Green Valley campus in Greensboro.

Normal testing resumes Monday, Nov. 30. People should be aware that wait times of up to two hours are typical.

For details and addresses, visit conehealth.com.

Normally, testing at Cone Health sites is available as follows:

• Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and at the Green Valley campus in Greensboro

• Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville

Other organizations also provide coronavirus testing. If you need a test on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) or Friday, check these websites for availability:

• For CVS testing sites in North Carolina: cvs.com