Need a point in the right direction? Greensboro's "wayfinding" signs can help.

GREENSBORO — Perhaps you’re driving into town and would like to find a place to park and go visit the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
Navigation systems can’t always put all those details together for you, but the city is hoping that a network of signs will do the trick.
City officials said Tuesday they want to create a series of more than 200 “wayfinding” signs that do everything from welcome motorists to Greensboro to providing turn-by-turn walking directions in areas of downtown where people are on foot.
Signs could be everything from brick edifices to screens with digital maps to simple arrows.
Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro’s transportation director, told the City Council at a work session on Tuesday that the idea has been in discussion since 2018 and a series of community meetings to discuss a downtown streetscape plan.
Officials realized Greensboro needed a citywide wayfinding master plan, so Cockburn has been working on one along with many community partners who are suggesting appropriate formats and destinations.
“It really underscored the need to have a communitywide approach to wayfinding,” Cockburn said.
Now, the city transportation department is working with designers on concepts and the possible variety of signs.
The city wants to create a common theme with easily-recognizable colors and shapes so people will begin to notice the signs throughout the city.
On Tuesday, several council members wanted to be sure that certain destinations are emphasized. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, for example, said the city should make a special effort to identify and guide visitors to the Warnersville neighborhood, which was the city’s first area settled by African Americans.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan mentioned that many of the “Welcome to Greensboro” signs on major roads are now farther away from the city limits, which have expanded with annexation.
Cockburn said that her team is taking those changes into account.
As always, money may be the driving factor in how elaborate the wayfinding system becomes.
Materials, lighting and location can all affect costs, and until there’s a final budget, Cockburn said, it’s not clear when the sign system will be built. But she hopes to bring information to council soon, even if it takes several city budget years to complete the total system.
