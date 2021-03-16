Need a point in the right direction? Greensboro's "wayfinding" signs can help.

GREENSBORO — Perhaps you’re driving into town and would like to find a place to park and go visit the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Navigation systems can’t always put all those details together for you, but the city is hoping that a network of signs will do the trick.

City officials said Tuesday they want to create a series of more than 200 “wayfinding” signs that do everything from welcome motorists to Greensboro to providing turn-by-turn walking directions in areas of downtown where people are on foot.

Signs could be everything from brick edifices to screens with digital maps to simple arrows.

Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro’s transportation director, told the City Council at a work session on Tuesday that the idea has been in discussion since 2018 and a series of community meetings to discuss a downtown streetscape plan.

Officials realized Greensboro needed a citywide wayfinding master plan, so Cockburn has been working on one along with many community partners who are suggesting appropriate formats and destinations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It really underscored the need to have a communitywide approach to wayfinding,” Cockburn said.