Need COVID-19 relief money? Here's how you can apply.

GREENSBORO — The city is looking for some worthy groups or individuals to help spend $59.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Beginning Friday, nonprofits, individuals and businesses can submit a formal application to the city and make a case for receiving some of the money from the American Rescue Plan, which is designed to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.

The city is also asking applicants to explain how the funding would address a community need such as affordable housing.

Community groups, businesses and even city departments are being encouraged to apply.

The application deadline is Nov. 5.

City staffers will spend about three months evaluating and choosing projects and programs and award the money beginning in February.

Have a question? Applicants will get several opportunities to have them answered by city staffers through Zoom virtual meetings or in person at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship.

Check out this site for a complete list of rules and ways to get city assistance through the American Rescue Plan application process.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

