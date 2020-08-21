RALEIGH — N.C. State officials reported four new coronavirus clusters on Friday involving 51 cases in three sorority houses and one fraternity house, while another cluster was identified at the UNC-Chapel Hill.
In an email sent to students, N.C. State said one of the clusters was discovered at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, where 26 positive cases were reported. The school also said reports indicate a party was hosted at the house on Aug. 13.
The school said Delta Gamma sorority house had 15 positive cases, with six more positive cases at the Sigma Kappa sorority house. All three houses are located in the school's Greek Village.
In addition, seven positive cases were reported at the off-campus Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to the school.
This week, N.C. State has reported seven coronavirus clusters, leading the school to announce on Thursday that it would move all undergraduate classes online starting Monday.
Also Friday, UNC-CH alerted students, staff and faculty that a cluster of COVID-19 cases turned up at Carmichael residence hall. The school — which switched to remote learning on Wednesday — didn't elaborate on how many cases were found in the residence hall. Six other clusters reported at the school were found at residence halls and fraternity houses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.