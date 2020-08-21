N. Carolina State University moving undergrad classes online

Volunteer and student Nathan Hsieh wears a face shield as he assists college students who begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, July 31, 2020. The first wave of college students returning to their dorms aren’t finding the typical mobs of students and parents. At N.C. State, the return of students was staggered over 10 days and students were greeted Friday by socially distant volunteers donning masks and face shields.

 Gerry Broome

RALEIGH — N.C. State officials reported four new coronavirus clusters on Friday involving 51 cases in three sorority houses and one fraternity house, while another cluster was identified at the UNC-Chapel Hill.

In an email sent to students, N.C. State said one of the clusters was discovered at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, where 26 positive cases were reported. The school also said reports indicate a party was hosted at the house on Aug. 13.

The school said Delta Gamma sorority house had 15 positive cases, with six more positive cases at the Sigma Kappa sorority house. All three houses are located in the school's Greek Village.

In addition, seven positive cases were reported at the off-campus Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to the school.

This week, N.C. State has reported seven coronavirus clusters, leading the school to announce on Thursday that it would move all undergraduate classes online starting Monday.

Also Friday, UNC-CH alerted students, staff and faculty that a cluster of COVID-19 cases turned up at Carmichael residence hall. The school — which switched to remote learning on Wednesday — didn't elaborate on how many cases were found in the residence hall. Six other clusters reported at the school were found at residence halls and fraternity houses. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments