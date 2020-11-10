 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 outbreak at Greensboro nursing home involves two staff members, according to state health department data
New COVID-19 outbreak at Greensboro nursing home involves two staff members, according to state health department data

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak at a Greensboro nursing home appeared on Tuesday’s report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Two staff members at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the report. No cases among residents were reported at the facility at 801 Greenhaven Drive.

Download PDF Nov. 10 COVID-19 ongoing outbreaks

The state report, which is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays, does not include the dates of the positive results. The report notes that data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.

An official with Greenhaven did not return a phone call late Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living center is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility within the previous 28 days.

The numbers for ongoing outbreaks at 19 other nursing home and assisted living facilities in Guilford County did not change since Friday's report.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

