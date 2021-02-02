New COVID-19 outbreak at Guilford County assisted living facility

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a Pleasant Garden assisted-living facility and more cases were reported at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center, according to state health data released Tuesday.
The latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows five cases of the coronavirus among staff members at Clapp's Assisted Living, which is located at 4558 Pleasant Garden Road.
No cases were reported among residents.
Danielle Hollowell, a spokeswoman for the facility, said the state's numbers are outdated.
"We haven't had an employee test positive in over two weeks," Hollowell said by telephone. "We don’t have anyone currently sick with COVID and we’ve had two vaccine clinics, so we’re doing well."
A previous outbreak at Clapp's was declared over last fall, state officials said at the time.
Tuesday's report also indicated new COVID-19 cases at the juvenile detention center involving one staff member and three residents. A total of 12 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the respiratory disease at the facility, which is at 15 Lockheed Court.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which operates the detention center, could not be reached for comment early Tuesday evening.
The semi-weekly report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.
On its website, the state health department notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and the numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
