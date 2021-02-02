New COVID-19 outbreak at Guilford County nursing facility

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a Pleasant Garden nursing home and more cases were reported at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center, according to state health data released Tuesday. See correction at the end of this story.
The latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows five cases of the coronavirus among staff members at Clapp's Assisted Living, although administrators said the cases actually occurred at Clapp's Nursing Facility.
No cases were reported among residents.
Danielle Hollowell, a spokeswoman for the facility, said the state's numbers are outdated.
"We haven't had an employee test positive in over two weeks," Hollowell said by telephone. "We don’t have anyone currently sick with COVID and we’ve had two vaccine clinics, so we’re doing well."
A previous outbreak at Clapp's was declared over last fall, state officials said at the time.
Tuesday's report also indicated new COVID-19 cases at the juvenile detention center involving one staff member and two residents. A total of 12 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the respiratory disease at the facility, which is at 15 Lockheed Court.
Reached Wednesday, the center's director Doug Logan said the facility currently only has one staff member and two residents who are testing positive for the disease.
Logan said the COVID-positive residents came in last weekend and are being isolated in a separate pod from the rest of the center's population. The staff member is self-isolating, he said, noting that no one at the facility has required hospitalization since the outbreak began Dec. 20.
Workers sanitize the facility four to six times a day and all new residents are initially isolated from the general population to ensure they are not COVID-19 positive, he said.
The semi-weekly report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.
On its website, the state health department notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and the numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
