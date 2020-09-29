 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 outbreak reported at Greensboro facility
GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Camden Health and Rehabilitation, according to the latest data released by state health officials.

Two residents associated with the facility at 1 Marithe Court have contracted the highly contagious disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Camden's Executive Director James Detter was on vacation and could not be reached for comment.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more lab-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within 28 days since the last confirmed case. Congregate living facilities with fewer than 10 people are not included in the state's report to protect patient confidentiality.

A previous outbreak at Camden was cleared by state officials on Sept. 4. In that outbreak, 85 COVID-19 cases were reported among staff and residents, and 15 deaths.  

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

