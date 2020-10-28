New COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Guilford County, state health officials say

GREENSBORO — New COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at two Guilford County nursing facilities, according to the latest data from state health officials.

Meridian Center at 707 N. Elm St. in High Point had one staff member and one resident test positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's latest report.

A second outbreak was reported at Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 3724 Wireless Drive in Greensboro. The latest outbreak involves one staff member and one resident testing positive for the highly contagious disease.

A previous outbreak at the facility, which involved two staff members and one resident, was declared over in the state's Aug. 14 report.

Officials at Meridian and Blumenthal could not immediately be reached for comment.

The report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not include the dates of the positive test results. The report is released on Tuesdays and Fridays, although the latest report was not posted until Wednesday because of technical difficulties, a state spokeswoman said.

