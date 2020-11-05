New hours for COVID-19 testing announced at certain Cone Health facilities starting Monday

GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, Cone Health’s fixed COVID-19 testing sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release from the health system.
These sites include Cone Health's Green Valley campus, Annie Penn Hospital and Alamance Regional Medical Center.
Mobile sites have their own hours and are not impacted by this change.
Fixed sites screen people coming into a hospital or clinic for an operation or a procedure and provide public COVID-19 testing.
Public COVID-19 testing is available at no cost to patients, though people with insurance should bring their card. Insurance coverage is not required.
People should come to a fixed site for a COVID-19 test if:
• Directed by their physician or e-visit provider to receive a COVID-19 test.
• They have symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, sore throat and fever.
• They have recently lived or worked in a nursing home, group home, correctional facility, homeless shelter or migrant farmworker camp.
• They are a front-line or essential worker (store clerk, bus driver, childcare) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Please note that people who have a negative COVID-19 test do not need another for 14 days after.
People coming for testing should remain in their car and wear a mask. A swab will be used to collect a sample and test results should be available in approximately four to five business days.
Testing is for both adults and children.
