New jobs: Farmina Pet Foods chooses Reidsville for first North American manufacturing, distribution facility

Lucky City is enjoying a lot of attention from international business, economic development officials said.

“Farmina is the fourth company to invest in the Reidsville Industrial Park, adding to the city’s reputation as an international destination for manufacturing and distribution,” said Reidsville Economic Development Director Jeff Garstka.

“Despite dealing with COVID-19, this team of local, state and private sector leaders was able to work carefully with the company to conduct socially distanced site visits, and a lot of virtual meetings to bring the project to fruition. Farmina’s expansion, creating well over 100 new jobs, is a reality despite a struggling global economy,'' Garstka said.

“Farmina is just the latest world-class company to recognize Rockingham County as the perfect place to grow their business,” said N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

“Reidsville has benefited from a number of industrial and manufacturing expansions over the years. Thanks to companies like Farmina, there are good paying jobs available for people here in Rockingham County.”

Farmina will generate an annual payroll of around $6 million, Copeland said during the news conference.