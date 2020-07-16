GREENSBORO — After well over a month of protesting nationwide, plenty of people are asking “what comes next?”
Freddie Marshall said he asked himself the same question while leading a protest in Greensboro on the last Saturday in May, the first day of major protests in Greensboro after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Marshall, 52, said he was inspired by the young people and their motivation that he saw at protests.
“But they’re also carrying a lot of frustration,” Marshall said. “It needs to be guided.”
Marshall said he recognized that the current moment, ignited by the death of Floyd and fueled by a seemingly never-ending list of instances of police brutality against Blacks, needs to be morphed into a lasting movement. Locally, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced several police policy modifications and reviews in early June, but conversations about race relations and law enforcement remain heated.
“That’s where this idea of the Racial Accountability Cohort was born from,” Marshall said.
Marshall’s recently formed group, which consists of a board of directors, is working toward hosting a charrette in mid-September to bring together a diverse group of voices willing to discuss race relations and the frustrations and questions that come with it. Protests and rallies dealing with race in recent months have primarily involved people marching or preaching to like-minded folks, which Marshall hopes to change with his upcoming charrette, or a meeting of people attempting to resolve conflict and draft solutions.
“These conversations can’t be one sided. We don’t need another room of civil rights leaders talking about racism to persons of color," Marshall said. "We need some structured confrontation.”
Marshall, who was raised in Winston-Salem and has lived in the Triad his entire life, has pastored at the Christ Cathedral of the Triad for 30 years and received his doctorate in cognitive studies in 2016. He said human behavior is a major part of what he is trained to observe and, right now, he’s concerned.
Marshall said he’s mentoring several young Black leaders in the Triad and that their frustration is not easing, but rather intensifying each week.
He's concerned that when those leading the movement are confronted by people who don’t share their ideologies, conversations are not guided or productive, but instead filled with anger from both sides.
While there are plenty of people supporting the Black Lives Matter movement who are vocal, Marshall said it’s proving more difficult to find people with opposing views who are willing to speak publicly.
Marshall said some people don’t want to show their faces and share their ideologies for fear of backlash.
“What we’re doing is challenging them to come out of these quiet, clandestine spaces, so that their voices can be heard,” he said.
Marshall said they plan to use the debate over whether to remove Confederate statues as a talking point to incite discussion. For several years, people have debated whether the statues and monuments memorializing Confederate soldiers in towns across the country should be removed. Some argue they are a part of Southern history that should remain, while others contend they are painful reminders that glorify slavery and those who defended it.
In an attempt to get those voices into the same space, Marshall said he reached out to groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Daughters of the Confederacy, inviting them to talk alongside supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement who have already committed to being a part of the charrette.
So far, Marshall said he has only had one person on the “other side” give a “soft confirmation” that they will attend the charrette in September, but he needs more willing participants.
“I don’t think it will be impossible,” he said. “We’ve got to make the other side know this is a structured conversation.”
The Racial Accountability Cohort plans to use discussion to develop strategies and suggestions for change to individuals and institutions that are prepared to alter their conscious and unconscious biases.
Board member Kristen Johnson said she's excited to be a part of the conversation. Johnson, a 30-year-old millennial who lives in Virginia but attended the HBCU Winston-Salem State University, said her passion for racial equality and justice inspired her to accept Marshall's invitation to be on his group's board of directors.
"We're trying to initiate true change," she said.
Johnson said she's witnessed systemic racism firsthand working at a Fortune 500 company in Richmond and other Black professionals agree there is a disparity in advancement rates.
Johnson hopes her perspective will help to make a difference at the charrette in September. She said she's hopeful that the group with incite lasting change, and she feels more confident than ever before that now is the time in the wake of the "shock wave" caused by Floyd's death.
"It's opened a form of dialogue we hadn't seen," she said. She said she's been impressed by the number of formerly silent companies who have in recent months spoken up and addressed racial injustices. She's looking for the same kind of change within individuals.
"Change starts with the individual," Johnson said, and if the charrette is able to open the eyes of a handful of people, she said it will be a success.
Like their name suggests, Marshall said holding people accountable is crucial, and while the charrette is a goal the group is working toward, it’s not their only community outreach. He said they’re also reaching out to smaller organizations and to businesses to offer their services on a smaller scale.
“Sometimes diversity in the workplace is the only diversity some people experience,” Marshall said. “Outside of that, they are in their own world.” He wants to open the floor at those businesses to have open discussions about race, which he said often prove to increase productivity in the workplace.
Marshall said with people working away from the office right now due to COVID-19, “I don’t think a lot of people have given thought to what it would be like if we were in this moment without COVID.
“I don’t think people are considering what our schools would be like if all of this was happening while our children are still in classrooms or while our teenagers are still playing football and basketball and interacting.”
Marshall said the Racial Accountability Cohort will also hold local community leaders accountable. He pointed out that Greensboro, like Winston-Salem, has a Black police chief and Guilford County, like Forsyth County, has a Black sheriff. He said some people can be hesitant in questioning those leaders because they are Black.
“We have to have conversations that are difficult," he said. "Sometimes we give a pass to people because of their color and that is just wrong.”
Marshall said he is not saying that there is a problem with the sheriff or the chief, but that “the construct of the institution has to be challenged. We’ve got to pull these threads apart to see exactly where the issues are.”
In the meantime, as Marshall fosters community conversations, he continues searching for people willing to join the charrette tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14 at Guilford College’s Conference Center. Marshall said those interested don’t have to be a part of a specific group — they just have to be willing to have an open dialogue and voice their opinions in a group setting.
“Our success with this will not be to take a Ku Klux Klan member and cause them to be best friends with a Black Lives Matter member,” Marshall said. “Our plan — long term — is to foster a way to have the conversations constructively.”
