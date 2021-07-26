New Video: The man who's been the face of FaithAction may be leaving, but mission remains

“I recall Ohio, Texas, Florida — off the top of my head,” Abuzuaiter said.

Some immigrants are on the lawful path to citizenship but still don’t qualify for a government-issued ID. There are also American citizens — people just coming out of jail, the homeless, low-income and elderly — who also might not have all the necessary documents, for example, for even a Department of Motor Vehicles identification card.

Since 2013, the agency, working with the Greensboro Police Department, has offered identification cards to anyone for $10.

“It was always the hope that what we were doing at the local level might resonate in other parts of the state and nation,” Fraccaro said.

Fraccaro says he’s not worried about the future of the organization.

Like Adams, he points to the many “remarkable staff, board members and volunteers” who have fueled the agency’s goal of building greater understanding and trust with newcomers, which they say in turn builds stronger communities.