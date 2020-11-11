No Festival of Lights or parade in Greensboro, but lots of activities to celebrate the season

Matheny and DGI want to keep festivities safe and family-friendly, and spread them out over time and space to avoid large, packed gatherings where the COVID-19 respiratory illness could spread.

Visitors will be asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear masks, stay 6 feet apart whenever possible, and wash hands regularly.

The community tree in Center City Park will be lit, but without the fanfare of years past to avoid a large crowd.

"We wanted to create experiences and not events," said Stacy Calfo, DGI marketing director. "The last thing we wanted to do was cancel things completely like we did for Fun Fourth. We wanted to rethink things and come up with a plan that spread out experiences throughout downtown."

Except for ice skating, experiences will be free of charge.

That doesn't mean that they are free to produce.

Main sponsor Allegacy Federal Credit Union has contributed more than $40,000 to the $150,000 cost, Matheny said.

Festivities will stretch from Kontoor Brands at 400 N. Elm St., south down both sides of Elm Street and beyond, to Gate City Boulevard.