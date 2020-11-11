No Festival of Lights or parade in Greensboro, but lots of activities to celebrate the season

GREENSBORO — Don't look for the traditional Festival of Lights or Holiday Parade downtown this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled both.
But Downtown Greensboro Inc. still will present lots of other special activities — in person but socially-distanced — to celebrate the holiday season.
Look for a month of new Downtown in December festivities, including live music and a laser show during Light the Night, an interactive musical Sonic Forest, decorated trees in a Tinsel Town and a Balloon Regatta on Church Street.
Piedmont Winterfest ice skating will return from Nov. 20 to Jan. 31. But it will move from LeBauer Park in the northern end of downtown, to 123 W. Lewis St. in the SouthEnd.
For years on the First Friday in December, the Festival of Lights brought thousands of people downtown to welcome the holiday season with a community tree lighting and live entertainment. The next day, people returned downtown for the holiday parade to welcome Santa.
In a year of a pandemic, social unrest and a divisive election, "We felt a need to do something for the community to bring the community back together," said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of DGI, the downtown economic development agency planning events.
Matheny and DGI want to keep festivities safe and family-friendly, and spread them out over time and space to avoid large, packed gatherings where the COVID-19 respiratory illness could spread.
Visitors will be asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear masks, stay 6 feet apart whenever possible, and wash hands regularly.
The community tree in Center City Park will be lit, but without the fanfare of years past to avoid a large crowd.
"We wanted to create experiences and not events," said Stacy Calfo, DGI marketing director. "The last thing we wanted to do was cancel things completely like we did for Fun Fourth. We wanted to rethink things and come up with a plan that spread out experiences throughout downtown."
Except for ice skating, experiences will be free of charge.
That doesn't mean that they are free to produce.
Main sponsor Allegacy Federal Credit Union has contributed more than $40,000 to the $150,000 cost, Matheny said.
Festivities will stretch from Kontoor Brands at 400 N. Elm St., south down both sides of Elm Street and beyond, to Gate City Boulevard.
Santa will greet visitors at the Carolina Theatre, but will be separated from children by a plexiglass partition.
No outside vendors will line the streets.
But pedestrians can take selfies in a decorated Peppermint Alley, which runs from Boxcar Bar + Arcade on West Lewis Street to Community Theatre of Greensboro on South Elm Street. CTG will decorate with its props.
Tinsel Town and Peppermint Alley will come back in the 2021 holiday season, when DGI officials plan for the Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade to return.
The fun will start on Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving known as Small Business Saturday.
Shop, Sip and Stroll Saturdays will run through Dec. 19.
That's designed to give a boost to downtown retail shops and restaurants.
They lost business during the pandemic. Then in late May, many lost windows and merchandise to vandalism that followed peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Come Nov. 28, at least 12 to 15 businesses will have decorated holiday windows.
ArtsGreensboro has given $3,500 to pay 12 artists to decorate 12 shop windows; other businesses will do their own.
The public can vote through social media on their favorite, which will receive a monetary prize, Calfo said.
Other planned activities:
• Light the Night on Dec. 4 and 5 will bring musical performances, more lights — and some snow.
It will resemble the ongoing Open Streets, when the city closes certain downtown streets on Saturdays for strolling, shopping and dining.
"Typically for Festival of Lights, we would have 25 artists, we would have food trucks," Matheny said. "We’re not doing any of that."
Entertainers will include holiday favorites such as the Greensboro College Jazz Performers, the UNCG Horn Choir, Wally West, Triad Pride Chorus and the Silver Drummer Girl.
Catch the holiday laser show every 30 minutes on the brick wall of the parking lot at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the site of the new Greensboro selfie mural.
• Giant Macy's-style balloons won't be part of a parade this year.
But 17 balloons will line Church Street for a Balloon Regatta on Dec. 12 and 13.
DGI organizers want drivers to decorate their cars and join the regatta anytime from noon to 4 p.m., from the Greensboro Children's Museum to the Depot.
Look for characters from CTG's "The Wizard of Oz," Triad Stage's "A Christmas Carol," Greensboro Ballet's "The Nutcracker," Disney princesses, strolling carolers — and a 30-foot Santa at the end.
• A "Sonic Forest" will occupy a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near South Elm Street, from Nov. 28 through December.
Christopher Janney, the Massachusetts composer, artist and architect known for his sound sculptures, created this as part of his urban musical instruments series.
Its 16 columns each contain audio speakers, lights and photo-electric sensors. Walking through these electronic trees triggers melodic tones, environmental sounds and words to a color palette of LED illumination.
"We are bringing an international public art piece to downtown Greensboro," Matheny said.
• Tinsel Town will bring 50 decorated trees to the parking lot at Kontoor Brands, 400 N. Elm St. Family-friendly walk-throughs will be held nightly from Dec. 4 to 27.
For $200, corporations, individuals, groups, nonprofits or families can sponsor and decorate a tree. The form is available at downtownindecember.org.
The top five vote getters, chosen by the public, will have a $500 donation made to the nonprofit of their choice.
• Piedmont Winterfest will open Nov. 20 in the south end of downtown. The skating rink's capacity has been reduced from 100 to 40. Reservations will be required. Find more details at piedmontwinterfest.com.
Knowing that many people will head to Center City Park to see the community tree, organizers decided to move the ice rink "to better create a flow of experience downtown," Calfo said.
Parking is located in the lot with the rink. Street parking also is available, Calfo said.
• Visit Santa Claus at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., on Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 18-20. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday and 2-5 p.m. Dec. 18. Make required reservations at downtownindecember.org. Bring a camera to take photos.
Although a plexiglass partition will separate Santa from children, masks and social distancing will be encouraged and hand sanitizer provided. Five-minute intervals between each photo session allows time for cleaning and disinfecting.
• Participate in the Merry Madness holiday passport to adventure by downloading the Downtown Greensboro app from any online app store.
Those who earn points by participating in Down in December activities will be entered into prize drawings.
• 12 Days of Meals is a GoFundMe campaign at downtownindecember.org to help downtown restaurants donate 250 boxed lunches a day to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
"What we came up with is innovative," Calfo said.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!