No 'Wizard' this year, but lots of themed activities

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic will keep Dorothy, Toto, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion off the Yellow Brick Road this year.

Community Theatre of Greensboro will not stage its popular annual production of "The Wizard of Oz" this November.

"With the realities of Covid-19, there’s no way we could rehearse or perform with 100 actors onstage and 1,000 people in the audience," Roz Fulton, CTG's executive director, said in Wednesday's announcement.

CTG has followed the path of other theater groups, which have canceled live productions with large audiences to avoid spreading the disease.

But "Wizard" fans still can enjoy CTG's full slate of Oz-themed events that start this month.

Events will follow state and local social distancing guidelines.

This would have marked the 26th year for CTG's production of the musical at the historic downtown Carolina Theatre.

Now CTG plans the 26th annual production for 2021.

"The Wizard of Oz" tells the story of Kansas teenager Dorothy Gale and her little dog, swept by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz.