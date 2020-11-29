'Non-Event' raises $150,000 for virus relief efforts in Greensboro

COVID-19 hit right before the grant process opened up and the organization's board brainstormed how to help the local community.

They had even considered a socially-distanced gathering at First National Bank Stadium, the home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, but decided not to take on all the risks.

They also knew that nonprofits would have immediate needs with the demands for assistance and dipped into their reserves to give $75,000 to the community Virus Relief Fund, while planning to do more. The virus relief fund was established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

"We felt like that was the best use of our dollars," Maginnes-Jeffrey said. "Need is great everywhere, but people working on the task force know where the greatest need is."

As part of the "Non-Event" the group then offered to match dollar for dollar up to $50,000 for the entire month of October.

"Though we cannot be together you can still help us support our neighbors in need," the invitation read.

The nonprofit collected about $37,000 in online contributions from people in the community and matched that to give a second $75,000 to the local virus relief fund.