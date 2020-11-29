'Non-Event' raises $150,000 for virus relief efforts in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 threatened this year to derail the work of the Women to Women Endowment, which raises money to tackle the problems that women and their families face.
Annually, women (and some men) take part filling the largest ballroom at the Koury Convention Center to listen to other women. Over the years that list of speakers has included environmentalist Erin Brockovich, newswomen Jane Pauley, Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, "Freedom Writers" teacher Erin Gruwell, presidential granddaughter Barbara Pierce Bush and feminist icon Gloria Steinem.
After baskets get passed around to collect their checks, the money returns to the community through grants to nonprofits and initiatives.
The group could have skipped a year with a pandemic raging. But organizers got busy with "The Non-Event" and raised more than $150,000.
"The tagline was ‘Don’t save the date save a future,’ " said Dena Maginnes-Jeffrey, the Women to Women project coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which oversees the group's endowment.
Women to Women is a permanent grant-making foundation drawing some of the wealthiest people in Greensboro but also middle- and working-class women for whom writing a check might be a stretch but they want to do it anyway.
Co-founder Lisa Bullock had heard about women helping women and family causes at a conference in Boston and came back and shared the idea with a couple of friends.
From the living room conversations they started asking more women, and the number grew.
The four founders — Bullock, Linda Sloan, Louise Brady and Ann Lineweaver — very much wanted to create a funding mechanism that would make a high-impact grant because they wanted nonprofits to be able to think big.
The permanent endowment, which focuses on the areas of social services, health, education, the environment and the arts, as they relate to women, takes applications based on the year’s named focus.
“It was an idea that really caught on and captured women's imaginations,” Sloan previously told the News & Record.
As it grew the endowment, the group gave its first year’s grant of $25,000 to the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, which helped 150 women who the group says might have otherwise continued to struggle alone.
Other previous grants include $25,000 to The Women’s Resource Center for its New Choices program to help displaced homemakers go back to work and $40,000 for the Family Services of the Piedmont's Women SOAR program, which serves women and girls suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders and provides treatment options based on their needs.
Every year the Women to Women Endowment focuses its grants on organizations that have high impact for women and their children and their families.
COVID-19 hit right before the grant process opened up and the organization's board brainstormed how to help the local community.
They had even considered a socially-distanced gathering at First National Bank Stadium, the home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, but decided not to take on all the risks.
They also knew that nonprofits would have immediate needs with the demands for assistance and dipped into their reserves to give $75,000 to the community Virus Relief Fund, while planning to do more. The virus relief fund was established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
"We felt like that was the best use of our dollars," Maginnes-Jeffrey said. "Need is great everywhere, but people working on the task force know where the greatest need is."
As part of the "Non-Event" the group then offered to match dollar for dollar up to $50,000 for the entire month of October.
"Though we cannot be together you can still help us support our neighbors in need," the invitation read.
The nonprofit collected about $37,000 in online contributions from people in the community and matched that to give a second $75,000 to the local virus relief fund.
Maginnes-Jeffrey cited local numbers that 53% of individuals seeking food assistance, for example, are new.
"These are not people that normally come to food pantries," Maginnes-Jeffrey said. "Think about how big that is based on the people already in need."
The relief fund has since allocated more than $2.5 million to over 100 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
"I can’t praise Greensboro enough for their collaborative capacity and everyone working together," Maginnes-Jeffrey said. “Women to Women jumped onboard and I love that."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
