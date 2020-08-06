GREENSBORO — Three members of City Council will join residents to form a new committee that will discuss ways to invest in the city’s Black community as reparations for slavery.
That announcement was made in a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night by a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro.
The formation of the committee comes on the heels of similar actions being taken in other parts of the state, most notably in Asheville.
The committee will likely spend a significant share of its time discussing the nature of the term “reparations” and what kind of government action is appropriate.
Councilwomen Sharon Hightower, Goldie Wells and Marikay Abuzuaiter will join three other east Greensboro residents to hold meetings and report back to the group, which meets monthly.
Hightower, who represents much of east Greensboro, said reparations are best defined as ways of putting resources into underserved parts of the community. Like east Greensboro.
“Imagine what could happen in an area,” she said. “We live in two cities — west and east Greensboro — and it is time to change that.”
Bob Davis, who chairs Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro, said the discussion is a longstanding one that goes back decades, and it won’t be an easy subject to deal with.
