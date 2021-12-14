NorthState will launch expansion in Greensboro, High Point

NorthState said Tuesday it is expanding the availability of its fastest fiber internet to Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville and other Triad communities.
NorthState, based in High Point, said the expansion will reach more than 48,000 homes and businesses.
"We're working hard to expand our future-proof network to even more areas of North Carolina and beyond," NorthState chief executive Diego Anderson said in a statement.
The company said that only a 100% fiber optic network "can provide virtually unlimited broadband capacity and synchronous download and upload speeds necessary for today’s ultra-high-bandwidth applications."
Those include high-definition quality video meetings, virtual learning and cloud computing.