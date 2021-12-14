 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NorthState will launch expansion in Greensboro, High Point
0 Comments
top story

NorthState will launch expansion in Greensboro, High Point

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Information highway digital communication computers
Hemera Technologies

NorthState said Tuesday it is expanding the availability of its fastest fiber internet to Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville and other Triad communities.

NorthState, based in High Point, said the expansion will reach more than 48,000 homes and businesses.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We're working hard to expand our future-proof network to even more areas of North Carolina and beyond," NorthState chief executive Diego Anderson said in a statement.

The company said that only a 100% fiber optic network "can provide virtually unlimited broadband capacity and synchronous download and upload speeds necessary for today’s ultra-high-bandwidth applications."

Those include high-definition quality video meetings, virtual learning and cloud computing.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert