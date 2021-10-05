Now settled, Afghan family 'thankful' they came to America. To Greensboro. To home.

He now has difficulty walking, but is able to take labored steps.

“I’m anxious to be able to walk,” he said.

Members of College Park Baptist are talking to local physicians and health care groups about helping the family while Mekonnen’s agency is working with Cone Health on providing some basic health care.

This family and others like them now being placed across the country are referred to as “humanitarian parolees” and initially weren’t entitled to the same rights and federal benefits as refugees who have spent years and even decades in camps before being allowed into the United States.

Over the weekend that changed through new federal legislation, and they will get additional benefits such as food stamps. Still, there are lots of gaps to cover in the towns and cities that will be their new homes.

At College Park, the church has set up committees and group emails on a variety of things most of us take for granted.

“They’d like to go out and leave the apartment,” the Rev. Mike Usey shared with members.

On Tuesday, as the father’s eyes gazed around his new home, his mind and heart were looking elsewhere. To the future.