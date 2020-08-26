RALEIGH — The day many North Carolinians having been fearing since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March has arrived.
More than 700,000 are now at risk for eviction after a series of legal protections on the state and federal level have expired.
Over 10,000 eviction cases have already been filed in North Carolina courts — with more on the way.
Typically, August has been a month with a high number of eviction filings. Many predict that with so many state residents in financial trouble because of the pandemic, it will be a record-breaking month.
To stem the tide of evictions, Durham officials plan to provide almost $1 million in rental assistance.
In Charlotte, $10 million has been set aside.
Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a new program Tuesday that will help as well, but it's unclear if it will be broad enough to help everybody.
For weeks, housing advocates have been bracing for what they say will be a "wave" of evictions because the legal protections offered to tenants are gone.
Still present, however, is the economic effects of the pandemic, which has left many in North Carolina without a job for months. Housing advocates worry that many families, even ones that are back to work, are too far in debt and will ultimately become homeless.
Meanwhile, the uncomfortable and awkward business of serving eviction notices has resumed in Guilford County and elsewhere.
Since July 1, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has received 321 “writs of possession” — the legal term for eviction papers — and served 237.
“The sheriff’s office empathizes with those residents who are subject to evictions as the result of financial consequences caused by COVID-19," Jim Secor, an attorney for the sheriff's office, said in a statement. “The sheriff’s office is, however, legally obligated by state statutes to serve writs of possession.
“We are, however, encouraging landlords and tenants to reach agreements with each other."
Barring that, Cooper's new program may be what keeps a roof over the heads of some people.
For starters, $94 million is earmarked to help tenants pay rent and utility bills.
An additional $53 million will be available to families that are homeless or face an immediate risk of becoming homeless.
Another $28 million will be administered by local governments with less than 50,000 residents and counties with fewer than 200,000 residents to also go toward rent and outstanding utility bills.
“People need a safe, stable place to call home, especially during this pandemic, and we must help keep people in their homes and keep their utilities on while our economy recovers,” Cooper said in a statement.
Durham resident Azaria Lunsford is worried.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, Lunsford, a single mother, was driving for Uber as a means to support her four children.
With the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits legislated in the federal CARES Act, Lunsford was able to continue paying the rent. Those benefits, however, ended in late July.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 8 to extend the benefits — but at a reduced $400.
Lunsford said she has few options to make up for the shortfall.
"I am definitely scared especially because I have four children that I'm taking care of," Lunsford said.
