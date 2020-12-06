Oak Ridge teen appears in new holiday film on Netflix

OAK RIDGE — As Braxton Alexander DeFosse prepared to act in the new movie "Christmas on the Square," he experienced an added treat.
Here he was in Atlanta in 2019, with a cast that featured Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski, and director Debbie Allen. The cast would read through the script aloud together at a "table read" before filming.
Braxton, then 12, listened in awe as Parton sang songs that she wrote for the holiday movie, now streaming on the entertainment service Netflix.
It "was like having a front-row seat at a legendary talent's concert," Braxton said via email. "It was very special."
Braxton and his family — parents Kathryn and Michael DeFosse and his 5-year-old brother Asher — had more special moments when the family-friendly, feel-good Warner Bros. film premiered over the Thanksgiving holiday. They watched it together at their Oak Ridge home.
"It was a great way to begin the Christmas season," Braxton said.
Braxton Alexander uses his first and middle name professionally.
His father represents talent for Marilyn’s Agency in Greensboro. His mother acts professionally as Kathryn Alexander, and has appeared in TV series crime documentaries.
Braxton himself has taken acting classes since age 8. He might be only 13, but he is becoming a seasoned pro after acting in commercials and on television and film.
He acted in the 2018 feature film "Tag."
On television, he appeared in the mini-series, “JonBenet: An American Murder Mystery," as well as on "MacGyver" on CBS (an episode on which his mother also appeared), "The Passage" on Fox and "Doom Patrol" on the DC Universe streaming service and HBO Max.
He had a recurring role on the thriller series, “Mr. Mercedes,” on the Audience channel.
In "Christmas on the Square," Braxton plays the role of Kenny in the musical about an embittered "Scrooge" of a woman who plans to sell her small town for a mall development, regardless of the consequences for the people who live there.
She threatens to evict everyone on Christmas Eve.
Baranski plays the embittered Regina. Parton stars as the angel who guides Regina on a musical journey of redemption.
The film industry has moved to a digital audition process, Braxton said. His agent submitted him to the casting director, and Braxton secured the role after a callback audition.
Support Local Journalism
The movie filmed in Atlanta in July 2019 — not exactly Christmas weather.
"Lots of changes had to happen within the industry due to the recent pandemic," Braxton said. "But those changes have been made to make the sets as safe as possible."
Braxton said he enjoyed being on the set, working with cast and crew.
And with Allen, the Emmy Award-winning actress, dancer and choreographer.
Allen knows every aspect of the business, Braxton said via email.
"She is very confident, prepared and able to communicate to the actor what she wants," he said. "This really makes her a great director who actors love to work with."
Braxton said he's not one to watch musicals, "but this film really opened my mind. The cast is extremely talented and this being my first musical, I learned that I really enjoyed being in and watching a movie like this."
"Acting/singing/learning dance choreography is definitely challenging," he added. "but mix it with a great classic story, and it really is very entertaining."
After months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Braxton notices that productions have picked up. He remains busy, auditioning for movies and TV shows that film this month and throughout 2021.
He has booked a film in New Mexico in 2021.
And he continues to train with his acting coach, Burgess Jenkins, a Winston-Salem native known as the antagonist in the film "Remember the Titans."
He is represented by A3 Artists Agency in Los Angeles, New York and the United Kingdom, one of the world's largest agencies, his father said.
To keep his schedule flexible, he had been home-schooled for the past three years.
He recently enrolled in Summerfield Charter Academy.
"When he is not working, he can attend school in-person," said Michael DeFosse. "But when he is on-set and/or has to travel for auditions, he can do all of his work and attend live class 100% virtually. The flexibility has been wonderful."
"We are very proud of him and the work ethic that he has developed," his father added. "It’s really great for us to see him have the opportunity to do something he loves so much."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!