RALEIGH — North Carolina public schools will resume evaluating teachers — often virtually — after putting the system on hold in the spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction told schools in the spring to suspend formal observation of teachers when the switch was made to online instruction.
But the State Board of Education adopted a plan Thursday for how schools should perform teacher observations in the new virtual world that many schools are continuing to use due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Observation is essential for supporting teacher practice," said Robert Sox, the Department of Public Instruction's director of educator standards.
The North Carolina Educator Evaluation System is used by principals and assistant principals as a basis to observe teachers.
That system was suspended in the spring, according to Sox, because "the instructional year functionally ended" when school buildings closed.
But Sox says teachers now have standards and a curriculum for the online instruction being used now.
The majority of school districts, including Guilford County Schools, are only using remote instruction for the start of the school year. But they plan to begin offering a mix of both online and in-person classes later.
However, some teachers will spend the entire school year teaching online classes in the virtual programs that districts have set up for students who don't feel comfortable with returning to campus.
Sox said teachers can be evaluated both for the live instruction — whether it's in-person or online — and the pre-recorded lessons they offer.
Administrators who pop into a teacher's classroom at school may now join the online classes as well to watch the interaction with students.
State board members said the change in teacher observations is likely needed because virtual instruction will become more common after the pandemic ends.
