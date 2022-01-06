'Offended and troubled': A year later, Greensboro reflects on U.S. Capitol attack

GREENSBORO — Bundled in coats with lit candles and signs in hand, a crowd of at least 100 gathered at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road Thursday evening, one year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
They had a simple message to deliver: The outcome of elections must be decided by voters, not an insurrection.
For Tom Riddle of Jamestown, who said he was “offended and troubled” by the events of a year ago, it comes down to not only condemning what happened, but learning from it.
“If we don’t critically examine the past, then we’ll never understand it, and we’ll never be able to avoid the mistakes of the future,” said Riddle, wearing a face mask and holding a candle.
Hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including at least six people from the Triad. Those six were arrested, and two have since pleaded guilty for their role in the riot.
The crowd there that day — largely far-right and anti-government — burst through the building, attempting to stop Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s presidency win. In the process, they injured law enforcement officers and caused about $1.5 million worth of damage.
That, at least, was the tangible cost.
The other cost was more existential: democracy.
What it means to be American, then as much as now, was on display that day and has been the subject of much debate.
There are those who still fiercely defend the actions of insurrectionists.
On Thursday, under an evening chill, many at the vigil were more circumspect.
“I think that anything anyone can do to repudiate and denounce the events of that day in a peaceful and civil way is good,” Riddle said.
Greensboro wasn’t the only city to have candlelight vigils like the one across from Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. More than 150 cities across the nation held vigils of their own, some advocating for elected leaders to pass urgent legislation, like the Freedom to Vote Act, designed to prevent voter suppression.
“If we can’t depend on the voters’ choice for an office as important, then we have no self-governing democracy,” said Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer and activist. “You have an authoritarian, totalitarian rule. And that is what I fear the Republican Party has come to advocate.”
The vigil, which stretched along the sidewalk, was quiet. Those attending did not chant, but instead held signs to “Free the Vote” and “Save Our Democracy.” Every minute or so, passersby honked in a show of solidarity.
The signs and candles attracted the attention of a father and daughter who approached Mary-Lou Brophy, an 83-year-old Greensboro resident standing at the intersection, sign and candle in hand.
Brophy said the 7-year-old girl asked questions, trying to learn more about what happened a year ago and why everyone was gathered outside.
“I found it so encouraging,” Brophy said. “I even gave her my candle to hold.”
Brophy said she felt compelled to come and stand for her values.
“One of those values is peace,” she said. “I’m worried about people’s need for power — people’s sinful need for power.”
But shows of unity like the one she witnessed Thursday, with a line of people down Battleground Avenue so long she couldn’t see the end, keep her standing for those values.
“I’m just very worried,” she said, “about our country.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.