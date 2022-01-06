'Offended and troubled': A year later, Greensboro reflects on U.S. Capitol attack

That, at least, was the tangible cost.

The other cost was more existential: democracy.

What it means to be American, then as much as now, was on display that day and has been the subject of much debate.

There are those who still fiercely defend the actions of insurrectionists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, under an evening chill, many at the vigil were more circumspect.

“I think that anything anyone can do to repudiate and denounce the events of that day in a peaceful and civil way is good,” Riddle said.

Greensboro wasn’t the only city to have candlelight vigils like the one across from Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. More than 150 cities across the nation held vigils of their own, some advocating for elected leaders to pass urgent legislation, like the Freedom to Vote Act, designed to prevent voter suppression.

“If we can’t depend on the voters’ choice for an office as important, then we have no self-governing democracy,” said Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer and activist. “You have an authoritarian, totalitarian rule. And that is what I fear the Republican Party has come to advocate.”