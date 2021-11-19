 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Official: Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will open March 2022
0 Comments
top story

Official: Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will open March 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KF 092421-gnr-nws-hp-childrens-museum

Megan Ward, executive museum director, wears a hard hat sporting the logo of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.

 KENNETH FERRIERA photos, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced it will debut in March 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The much-anticipated facility will open its doors so families can explore the 75,000 square feet of cutting-edge exhibits.

Construction began in spring 2020 at the four-acre site on Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.

“While our building is nearly finished, supply-chain issues caused delays in obtaining materials needed to complete some of our exhibits. We are still working through those issues,” said Megan Ward, the museum's executive director, in a statement. “We’re using the extra time to prepare for our visitors and ensure the opening of the museum is a smooth and memorable experience for our community.”

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert