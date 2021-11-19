Official: Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will open March 2022

HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced it will debut in March 2022.
The much-anticipated facility will open its doors so families can explore the 75,000 square feet of cutting-edge exhibits.
Construction began in spring 2020 at the four-acre site on Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.
“While our building is nearly finished, supply-chain issues caused delays in obtaining materials needed to complete some of our exhibits. We are still working through those issues,” said Megan Ward, the museum's executive director, in a statement. “We’re using the extra time to prepare for our visitors and ensure the opening of the museum is a smooth and memorable experience for our community.”