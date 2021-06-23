Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing Guilford County man, 76

Updated at 9:45 a.m.
GREENSBORO — The Silver Alert for Frank Vitiello was canceled at the request of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
No additional information was provided.
GREENSBORO — A missing 76-year-old man last seen in Pleasant Garden may be driving to the Greensboro area, according to a Silver Alert issued early Tuesday by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Frank Vitiello is described in the alert as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with blue eyes and a balding or shaved head. He was wearing a solid navy blue T-shirt, jeans and thick golden glasses.
Vitiello was last seen in the 6300 block of Oak Point Drive in Pleasant Garden and may possibly be headed to the 4600 block of Woody Mill Road in Greensboro in a silver 2012 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate CCA2186, according to the alert.
Officials ask anyone who may see Vitiello to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3356.