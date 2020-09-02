GREENSBORO — On second thought, never mind.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners apparently drifted off course last week in voicing concern that an influential business group might be against a proposed 1/4-cent increase in the local sales tax for school improvements.
At their work session last week, commissioners discussed a recent meeting with Guilford County business leaders who left the impression they would support $300 million in bonds for school construction — but not a proposed 1/4-cent increase in the sales tax to help pay for it.
Both proposals are on the Nov. 3 ballot as separate items. Commissioners want to use roughly $19 million per year generated by the added sales tax to help retire the bonds.
Chairman Jeff Phillips briefed the board on the meeting that he and several commissioners had last month with members of an ad-hoc coalition — "Invest in GCS" — that triggered worries they would not support the sales-tax increase.
Since then, commissioners have heard from Invest in GCS members that their message had been misconstrued.
Efforts to reach Phillips for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said the disconnect came down to a matter of spending.
"They were not saying they were against it," Alston said. "They were saying they did not have the money to support it."
Alston added that the business group actually meant to convey they lacked financial resources to launch an advertising campaign supporting both issues, so instead they planned to focus on the bond referendum.
Alston said he learned that from the Rev. Frank Thomas, a High Point pastor who is a member of the Invest in GCS committee.
"I think most people on the committee support the sales tax. We just did not want to do a dual campaign," Thomas said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Other committee members include former Greensboro Mayors Robbie Perkins and E.S. "Jim" Melvin as well as High Point University President Nido Qubein.
Perkins said he and many corporate leaders across the county actually would have preferred a school bond package closer to $900 million because district schools have an estimated $2 billion in structural needs.
"We want to make sure the bond referendum passes," Perkins said.
But tying together the bonds and the sales-tax increase in an advertising campaign presents messaging "problems and complications," Perkins said.
That's mainly because state law does not allow the commissioners to guarantee they would only spend the added sales-tax revenue on school construction, he said.
According to Perkins, the inability to provide such a guarantee makes it difficult to link the two ballot measures in a promotional message because proponents would have to acknowledge that even though the current commissioners have made such a pledge, nothing prevents future boards from doing something different.
