On second thought: Guilford to delay enforcement of mask mandate for 10 days

The board will hold another meeting to approve revisions to the law that remove any criminal penalties, Alston said.

In the meantime, residents have somewhat of a reprieve.

"Our attorney found that himself," Alston said. "I wish it had not have happened, but the fact that he was truthful enough to say he made a mistake, I don't have a problem admitting a mistake."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Justin Conrad, one of two Republicans on the board, said Monday he urged caution when the board was considering the mandate.

"This was not handled properly by the staff and the board," Conrad said.

Conrad stressed he wasn't making a partisan attack. He and other board members have a "different philosophy. I get that. That doesn't mean my colleagues can't be thoughtful and deliberate as well. This could've been avoided."

Health officials recommended the mandate as cases of COVID-19 in the county jumped from 100 per day two weeks ago to more than 200 per day because of the highly-contagious delta variant, which has sent scores of new patients to hospitals across the state and plunged North Carolina back into the depths of the pandemic.