On second thought: Guilford to delay enforcement of mask mandate for 10 days

GREENSBORO — Officials sprang into action a little too soon when they enacted penalties for a countywide mask mandate to take effect last Friday at 5 p.m.
After studying statutes a little more closely, County Attorney Mark Payne told the Board of Health — in this case, the nine-member Board of Commissioners acting on separate authority — that he made a mistake when he advised them they could immediately enact penalties for their health order.
In a letter sent last Friday, Payne said he should have advised the county that a 10-day notice was needed before enforcing a mandate that requires people to wear facial coverings in all indoor public places. After an initial warning, those in violation will be fined $50 for the first offense. Fines climb in subsequent violations to $300, $500 and $1,500.
The 10-day countdown to enforcement begins Tuesday and county inspectors and law enforcement will begin citing businesses and individuals starting Aug. 26.
Under the health order passed on Aug. 10, the county could also criminally cite the worst offenders. But Payne advised the board that the criminal penalties should be removed.
"We don't want to put anybody in jail because they're not wearing a mask," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners. "The civil penalties will still be there."
The board will hold another meeting to approve revisions to the law that remove any criminal penalties, Alston said.
In the meantime, residents have somewhat of a reprieve.
"Our attorney found that himself," Alston said. "I wish it had not have happened, but the fact that he was truthful enough to say he made a mistake, I don't have a problem admitting a mistake."
Commissioner Justin Conrad, one of two Republicans on the board, said Monday he urged caution when the board was considering the mandate.
"This was not handled properly by the staff and the board," Conrad said.
Conrad stressed he wasn't making a partisan attack. He and other board members have a "different philosophy. I get that. That doesn't mean my colleagues can't be thoughtful and deliberate as well. This could've been avoided."
Health officials recommended the mandate as cases of COVID-19 in the county jumped from 100 per day two weeks ago to more than 200 per day because of the highly-contagious delta variant, which has sent scores of new patients to hospitals across the state and plunged North Carolina back into the depths of the pandemic.
Alston said Monday that the glitch won't hurt the message if the county handles it properly. He added that a number of people have personally expressed support of the mandate.
By comparison, Conrad said just the opposite — that his constituents are overwhelmingly opposed to the mandate.
Alston said the county will use the next 10 days to educate businesses and residents about the wisdom of wearing masks as the delta variant rages, primarily among people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Roughly 53% of residents are fully vaccinated, health officials say.
"This is a good time to give all the businesses time to train their people and get the signage in place," Alston said.
But, Alston said, there will be "no excuse" for people after Aug. 26.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.