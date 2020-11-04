 Skip to main content
On-time processing rate of ballots only 73% at Greensboro USPS facility
GREENSBORO — The on-time processing rate of ballots at Greensboro’s USPS facility was only 72.92% on Election Day, according to new U.S. Postal Service data filed in federal court.

The new data comes after USPS claimed on Tuesday that it could not meet a federal judge's order to sweep processing centers for undelivered mail-in ballots, arguing that doing so would disrupt its Election Day operations.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., gave the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search 27 facilities in several battleground areas for outstanding ballots and send out those votes immediately.

In its response to the judge's order, USPS said it had already conducted rounds of morning checks at all its processing hubs. Further, the agency said it has been performing daily reviews of all 220 facilities handling election mail and planned another sweep hours before polling places closed Tuesday, according to an Associated Press article.  

Several cities in key battleground states earned a low ballot processing score. Cities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan were among those with scores below 80%.

Sullivan's order came after weeks of bruising court decisions for an agency that has become heavily politicized under its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy, a Greensboro businessman and major GOP donor, made a series of controversial policy changes in the summer that delayed mail nationwide, fueling worry about the service’s ability to handle the unprecedented crush of mail-in ballots.

Associated Press contributed.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

