Two teenagers were shot, and one is dead, after an early Saturday morning shooting on Utah Drive.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at approximately 12:37 a.m. at 811 Utah Drive. When they arrived, police said, they found two 14-year-olds lying in the yard with apparent gun shot wounds.
One of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the other was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance. Their names are being withheld by police at this time.
The WSPD Criminal Investigations Division investigated and, according to police, learned from witnesses that the two victims and some others were having a small gathering at the address. A vehicle drove through the area and fired at the two victims, police said.
Police said witnesses heard multiple shots, and investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene.
This is the 17th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 15 at this time last year. The investigation into this crime is still very active, according to police.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
