'One amazing man': Dale Metz, tireless advocate for Greensboro's disabled, dies

Others through social media mentioned Metz pushing them to follow dreams.

“You sure did make it a wonderful world,” wrote Daisy Morton, who attached a YouTube video of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” in tribute.

Metz came to Greensboro in 1973 just as he was getting out of the Air Force. His wife, Susan, was headed to graduate school at UNCG and he needed a job.

Metz, with a degree in special education, had wanted to work with the mentally disabled since high school. At the time, he wasn’t sure why. But his reasons came more into focus while in college.

During an internship at a New York mental hospital, he saw the unnamed graves of patients.

“It was unbelievable. Didn’t someone love this person?” he once said in an interview with the News & Record, while pointing to one of the small tombstones in a picture at his office. “The experience at the mental institution absolutely solidified my determination to make a difference.”

Metz was hired as a special education teacher at what was then called Kiser Junior High.