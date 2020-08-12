GREENSBORO — The outdoor dining and shopping experience that began last weekend in downtown Greensboro will continue Friday evenings and Saturdays through Sept. 5.
Downtown Greensboro Inc., a nonprofit advocate of center-city businesses, and Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, worked with officials to offer Open Streets, closing portions of South Elm Street to create a wide pedestrian boulevard filled with shops and restaurants.
Open Streets debuted last weekend, allowing businesses and restaurants to accommodate more customers than they can indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To allow restaurants and retail businesses to continue to operate in the public right-of-way, while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed from 4 p.m. Fridays to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 14 through Sept. 5, according to the city.
In May, the city council approved the issuing of special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way.
