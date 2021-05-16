Pancreatic cancer survivor from the Triad writes about how she's beat the often deadly disease

GREENSBORO — During the bouts with pancreatic cancer, that an experimental medicine is now stymieing cell by cell, Helene Avraham-Katz’s surgeon made her promise she would live every day to the fullest.
So far that’s meant opening an artist enclave, which had long been a dream of hers and is dotted with butterflies, her symbol of miracles. And now, she’s crossed off another, which was to write a book about her journey beyond expectations, including the less than 5% chance of surviving two years, which has expired.
She’s five years past that diagnosis.
“I don’t want to be a cancer coach, but I kept hearing that I have a story to tell that might help someone else,” she said. “So I wrote it down.”
Recently a mountain of boxes of books arrived at her door. She will read from the self-published “Butterfly Effect: A story of life, love, hope, gratitude, and positive attitude. How I beat pancreatic cancer, not once, but twice!” during the Memorial Day weekend re-opening of The Butterfly Effect GSO in Colfax, which closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She wants to show the journey, warts and all, but also the tiny but heartwarming moments that carried her through the worst days of her life.
“On the outside it looked like I was handling it very well,” Avraham-Katz said of always telling people she was fine. “As positive as I was, many nights I went to sleep with my dogs on top of me, crying.”
The introduction is written by her oncologist, Dr. Steven Sorscher, who is also a professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“I hope that those of you who read her memoir,” Sorscher wrote, “will be inspired by this remarkable woman’s story.”
Developing a strategy
Avraham-Katz is a bookkeeper by profession. She thrives in having a plan and — she admits with a laugh — has control issues.
That might have saved her life back in 2016, when the cancer was first discovered. Doctors gave Helene Avraham-Katz a 20% to 25% chance of not waking up from surgery.
A biopsy of a tumor found pancreatic cancer, a disease that had taken her mother in 2006, and later her father.
They sat there in the doctor’s office, Avraham-Katz and her husband, Boaz. And they developed a strategy while looking the doctor in the eye.
“I had done research, knew all the terminology, the treatments, from when mother was sick,” Avraham-Katz said. “So when I actually got sick, in some ways it was maybe easier for me to deal with. But I also saw them suffer and that also made it a lot harder. On the other hand, I was more prepared to fight.”
The book details what happened next, including chemotherapy — eight hours at a time, a six-pound weight loss from her tiny frame, the presence and/or constant checking in of her three daughters.
She tells stories that are heartfelt but also with her biting wit.
One of them involves Boaz starting to cook for her using only organic foods and cutting her food into tiny pieces.
“And then sitting and glaring, watching me eat so I wouldn’t feed it to the dogs,” she said with a laugh. “He’s very dramatic, and it was easier to eat than to fight with him.”
She didn’t lose another pound.
There would be 28 days of radiation. The surgery to remove her pancreas was successful, but it also meant she was now diabetic.
“He came and he held both my hands and said you have diabetes,” Helene Avraham-Katz recalled of the surgeon. “You do not have a pancreas, but you don’t have cancer. He said promise me you’ll live every day to the fullest.”
The book goes into what happened next, including a second bout with the cancer, next detected in her lungs, and how Avraham-Katz ended up in an experimental drug research study through the University of Pennsylvania.
Sorscher had suggested she look for test studies or get a second opinion from someone involved in research for BRCA positive cancer and gene mutations, which is what she inherited.
The BRCA genes, which everyone has, normally produce suppressor proteins that help protect against cancer. When there is a mutation in the gene, there is a greater risk of developing cancer.
When functioning normally, proteins also help repair damage to DNA, the oncologist said. When they are not, cancer cells use another protein, called PARP (poly-ADP ribose polymerase), to grow and divide, he said.
“She has a pancreatic cancer that is relying on PARP to help it stay alive,” Sorscher said. “Left to its own devices, it would grow and spread.”
Drugs have been developed called PARP inhibitors, which do not have the side effects of chemotherapy. They have been approved to treat ovarian cancer, metastatic breast cancer and prostrate cancer in people with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation and are being studied in pancreatic cancer.
While browsing a website on pancreatic cancer, Avraham-Katz found a thread of positive stories. She read a story about a woman her age who had participated in a study on reoccurring pancreatic cancer.
Avraham-Katz later spoke to the doctor leading the study. She wanted to be part of a study that would help others and she wouldn’t let cancer win as long as there were arsenals available to her. And, she had attitude.
“I know more about cancer than I would ever want to know, and I do know cancer will always be a part of my life, but cancer will never ever be my life,” Helene Avraham-Katz told the doctor.
She got into the study, “which is the reason I’m here today,” she said.
Every four weeks through the start of the pandemic, she traveled to Philadelphia to the Abramson Cancer Center for her medicine, a scan and blood work as part of the research study. She flew out of Greensboro at 6 a.m., took a train to the hospital, where she spent about six hours, and then took a train back to the airport to catch a late flight home.
“It was expensive,” she said, “it was exhaustive.”
The pandemic brought changes, including her oncologist here providing the specified blood work and a 12-week travel schedule to Philadelphia. The treatment is still experimental, although she has done well on the drugs.
Recounting her journey “When they sent me the first bound draft, I cried like a baby,” Avraham-Katz said.
It arrived on Mother’s Day.
Having to shut down The Butterfly Effect GSO at the start of the pandemic gave her the time to write.
Everything seemed to fall in place. The one employee who remained as part of her printing business, also happened to be an editor in a past work life.
She had journaled off and on her whole life, and she re-read what she had written.
“It’s very different looking back on things than when you are going through it,” Avraham-Katz said.
She found herself even waking in the wee hours of the morning to write.
“All of a sudden I had a 300-page book,” she said.
She wanted those who had been reading her draft along the way to be honest. It is full of personal stories from childhood and when her kids were babies.
“It is a very positive book,” she said, “with some very, very hard moments.”
There were times when she found herself writing and crying.
“I’ve read the book now some 17,000 times,” she quipped. “The one that gets me every single time was the night before the (first) surgery when I had to say goodbye to my girls. I had been told there was a 25 percent chance I would wake up. It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve read it, it was awful to relive. It probably was the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.”
Yet, she is grateful that she took the time to write the book. It might help someone else on the journey she said. It already has helped her more than she ever thought it could.
“It was also probably one of the most cathartic and healing and amazing things I have done in my life.”
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.