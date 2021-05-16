Pancreatic cancer survivor from the Triad writes about how she's beat the often deadly disease

She found herself even waking in the wee hours of the morning to write.

“All of a sudden I had a 300-page book,” she said.

She wanted those who had been reading her draft along the way to be honest. It is full of personal stories from childhood and when her kids were babies.

“It is a very positive book,” she said, “with some very, very hard moments.”

There were times when she found herself writing and crying.

“I’ve read the book now some 17,000 times,” she quipped. “The one that gets me every single time was the night before the (first) surgery when I had to say goodbye to my girls. I had been told there was a 25 percent chance I would wake up. It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve read it, it was awful to relive. It probably was the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.”

Yet, she is grateful that she took the time to write the book. It might help someone else on the journey she said. It already has helped her more than she ever thought it could.

“It was also probably one of the most cathartic and healing and amazing things I have done in my life.”

