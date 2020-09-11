coronavirus,3d render

Stock photo

 dowell

CHAPEL HILL — Officials at UNC-Chapel Hill say the school may need to implement furloughs to manage a deficit that could reach $300 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nate Knuffman, the interim vice chancellor for finance, said Friday the potential $300 million deficit for the fiscal year would amount to about 8% of all university revenues.

He said the university has already sought to reduce expenses and delay capital projects, and some departments like athletics have already implemented furloughs.

But more could be required as the budget crunch continues.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments