GREENSBORO — Local legislators say they are pleased with what they accomplished in Raleigh this year to help their constituents cope with COVID-19’s many ill effects.
But they say the pandemic’s heavy hand dominated the recently ended “short session” agenda and prevented them from tackling many major issues.
Left for another day were deep-seated educational needs, racial disparities and glaring shortfalls in revenue required for basic road maintenance, said state Rep. Amos Quick, D-Greensboro.
“These were all things that last year at this time we thought we would be talking about this year at this time,” Quick said.
Instead, “we were — out of necessity — dealing with COVID and it bled over into everything that we did,” he said.
In recent interviews, Quick and several other area legislators from both major parties say they have no regrets, it was what had to be done.
Lawmakers had their hands full divvying up federal and state funds to help residents and their local governments deal with the pandemic, said state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett.
“There was some $2 billion allocated overall,” he said.
Hardister said the short session also helped residents in many smaller ways, such as changing the law to ensure they can notarize official documents online instead of risking possible exposure to the virus with an in-person trip to a courthouse or business office.
Legislators also enacted a measure that begins the process of changing the state’s Medicaid program from a less effective fee-for-services format to one where medical providers get paid based on successful outcomes for their patients.
“That’s something I’m really glad we got done,” Hardister said of the so-called Medicaid transformation.
But the two month, even-year session that usually focuses on tying up loose ends in the second year of North Carolina’s biennial budget left a lot of strings still untied, some of them in Guilford County.
For example, Guilford never got the $7 million legislators had pledged to the new mental-health crisis center now under construction on Third Street north of Greensboro’s downtown.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners also did not get the change in sales-tax law it sought as a way of easing the path to voter approval of school bonds.
The board asked the local legislative delegation for the change that would have empowered the county to specify a quarter cent increase in local sales taxes would be used only for school construction.
Current law forbids sequestering sales-tax revenues in that way, but local officials believed that it might make residents more supportive of school bonds on the Nov. 3 ballot if they also could vote for such a relatively painless way to pay for them.
To be sure, there were a few short session pluses targeted just at Guilford County and its institutions.
They include $3 million in agricultural research money for N.C. A&T, new latitude in spending water-system money for several Guilford towns, and a grant to help the High Point Furniture Market sanitize its showrooms.
But Guilford’s big ask of legislators during the 2019-20 legislative cycle was the money for the mental health center.
It was in the original budget, but Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the 2019-20 spending plan last year, the General Assembly couldn’t muster an override, and it was not addressed in this year’s eight-week session that officially ended July 11.
State Rep. John Faircloth, R-High Point, said it’s a shame the two sides couldn’t have reached some accommodation on the budget because it’s difficult to operate without a current spending plan.
“It was the best budget since I’ve been in Raleigh, both for Guilford County and for the state as a whole,” said Faircloth, a co-chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
In the absence of a new budget, state government continued to operate under the 2017-18 budget as North Carolina law requires.
That was good enough to keep government going, “but it did not include a lot of things that were in there that were good for business, health care and other areas,” Faircloth said, referring to the scuttled budget.
Then came a body blow from the pandemic putting what’s expected to be a $4 billion-plus hole in state revenues, setting the stage for a short session that could have descended quickly into a partisan bloodbath.
Instead, said state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro, legislators began their short-session work with an admirable sense of unity and purpose.
They split into large, bipartisan committees that each aimed at putting together a plan of action for a key government response to the looming viral crisis, she said.
“I had not in my years as a legislator been part of such a broad, bipartisan, collegial effort,” said Harrison, who served on the committee that looked for ways of keeping all levels of government working as normally as possible despite the coronavirus.
Harrison, who is finishing her eighth term in the state House, said she was particularly pleased that the spirit of cooperation produced a solid, election security act aiming to protect people’s ability to vote safely regardless of the pandemic’s status this fall.
Although marred by controversy at one point by claims that some Republican legislators had inserted language that could revive divisive “voter ID” requirements, the overall measure has won widespread praise from Common Cause and other groups that promote voting rights.
Among other things, the election act that Harrison co-sponsored made it easier for people wary of the coronavirus to secure absentee ballots. It also relaxed limits on local election boards’ ability to deploy poll workers in responding to changes in voting patterns and other issues related to the pandemic.
Harrison did not fare as well with proposed legislation combating “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances” better known as PFAS, the class of industrial chemicals that has been causing problems for Greensboro’s water supply and that of many other communities.
A proposal to ban them from firefighting foams used in practice drills never emerged from a House review committee, a fate shared during the short session by most other environmental measures.
The main good news for environmentalists was that for the first time in recent years, the session ended without doing any damage to existing environmental protections, she said.
Hardister said that he counted his efforts to help restaurants and other businesses that hold liquor licenses as some of his best work in the short session.
He joined forces with Democratic leadership in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on a successful bill to let those businesses delay renewal fees on required ABC permits for several months after the governor ultimately lifts restrictions on their operations during the pandemic.
That will give those businesses time to operate profitably before they have to pay the permit fees, which can be quite costly, Hardister said.
Those that have already paid for permits they can’t use now because of closures stemming from the pandemic are eligible for refunds, he said.
The new flexibility could translate into hundreds of dollars they could use for hand sanitizer, personal protective gear, plexiglass panels and other anti-COVID equipment to protect customers and staff, he said.
The list of enacted bills with local impact includes a one-time grant of $3 million for A&T to pursue agricultural research and additional cooperative extension programs, money that can be used as a match to attract that same amount in federal funds.
On another measure directly affecting Guilford County, Faircloth said he was glad to help pass a $75,000 appropriation that will assist the High Point Furniture Market with cleaning and sanitizing costs to prevent the coronavirus at the next market.
He added that another good change in law will allow Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Stokesdale to evenly divide an earlier state grant of $3.9 million that had been for a shared water system.
Plans for the three-way system fell through and now each community will have $1.3 million “to improve their own water situations,” he said.
Quick said he was heartened that in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing and the ensuing Black Lives Matter movement, House Speaker Tim Moore announced the formation of a task force to look into issues of systemic racism.
He hopes to serve on that panel, Quick said.
He and Harrison both said that the session’s laudable bipartisan spirit waned as Democratic Gov. Cooper began issuing executive orders and vetoes of pandemic-related measures championed by the General Assembly’s Republican leadership.
Friction swirled around Cooper vetoes of measures that would have opened gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, skating rinks and outdoor restaurants over objections of executive-branch health officials that such moves were premature.
“Toward the end, we started going back to our corners to beat each other over the head,” Quick said of the partisan divide. “Then we ran out of time for that, which is probably a good thing.”
