Pandemic prompts Greensboro Children's Museum to close temporarily until spring

GREENSBORO — The surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting restrictions have prompted the Greensboro Children’s Museum to suspend public operations into the spring.
The suspension will begin at day's end on Friday for the nonprofit museum at 220 N. Church St., according to an announcement on the museum website at gcmuseum.com.
The museum Board of Directors is looking to reopen to the public sometime near the end of the second quarter of 2021. That's based on current information and projections for the pandemic, including the availability of one or more COVID-19 vaccines.
It will extend memberships purchased before Dec. 1, 2020 for five months from the current expiration date.
For example, if a membership was set to expire on June 30, 2021, it now expires on Nov. 30, 2021.
“This was a difficult decision for us to make," board Chairman Tom Guerrieri said in the announcement. "But the safety of the children, their parents and our staff is paramount."
"We are a hands-on, interactive environment by design, so the restrictions and safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic are particularly challenging for us," Guerrieri said. "We feel the most responsible decision we could make at this point is to suspend public operations until a point in time where we can safely resume the normal operations of all of our exhibits.”
The museum will continue to offer limited virtual events, content and educational support throughout this pause. Details can be found on its Explore at Home page at https://gcmuseum.com/explore-at-home.
It also will continue to work with its partners virtually throughout the community to which it has committed support, the website statement said.
Founded 21 years ago, the museum is financed through memberships, walk-up visitors, school groups and summer campers. Click here to make a donation.
Nearly 122,500 visitors attended the museum in 2019. Prior to shutdowns caused by the pandemic, the museum was running ahead of attendance goals for 2020, the website said.
"Museum attendance is typically lowest during January through April," museum Chief Executive Officer Marian King said in its announcement. "So the most fiscally responsible decision is to cease operations during that period."
"We have been able to offer some limited programming during the pandemic," King said. "But the revenues from these programs have not been enough to cover our cost of operations."
