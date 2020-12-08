Pandemic prompts Greensboro Children's Museum to close temporarily until spring

GREENSBORO — The surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting restrictions have prompted the Greensboro Children’s Museum to suspend public operations into the spring.

The suspension will begin at day's end on Friday for the nonprofit museum at 220 N. Church St., according to an announcement on the museum website at gcmuseum.com.

The museum Board of Directors is looking to reopen to the public sometime near the end of the second quarter of 2021. That's based on current information and projections for the pandemic, including the availability of one or more COVID-19 vaccines.

It will extend memberships purchased before Dec. 1, 2020 for five months from the current expiration date.

For example, if a membership was set to expire on June 30, 2021, it now expires on Nov. 30, 2021.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make," board Chairman Tom Guerrieri said in the announcement. "But the safety of the children, their parents and our staff is paramount."

