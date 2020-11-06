 Skip to main content
Parts of Cornwallis,Battleground and Green Valley roads to close Sunday so railroad tracks can be removed, city says
GREENSBORO — Three major roads will be closed most of Sunday as workers remove railroad tracks, the city said in a news release.

Drivers are encouraged to look for other routes when the roads are closed, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Cornwallis Drive, between Lawndale Drive and Battleground Avenue.
  • Battleground Avenue, between Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace.
  • Green Valley Road, between Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace.
