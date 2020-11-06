Parts of Cornwallis,Battleground and Green Valley roads to close Sunday so railroad tracks can be removed, city says

GREENSBORO — Three major roads will be closed most of Sunday as workers remove railroad tracks, the city said in a news release.
Drivers are encouraged to look for other routes when the roads are closed, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The following areas will be affected:
- Cornwallis Drive, between Lawndale Drive and Battleground Avenue.
- Battleground Avenue, between Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace.
- Green Valley Road, between Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace.
