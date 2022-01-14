'People are worried': Guilford braces for bitter blast of debilitating snow, ice

The National Weather Service said from 2 inches to 5 inches of snow could fall as far south as northeast Georgia from Saturday evening though Sunday, and power outages and travel problems will be made all the worse by an additional coating of ice and winds gusting to 35 mph. Snow accumulations could reach 8 inches in the highest elevations.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state was preparing “to the max" for the blast.

“Hopefully, the storm will underdeliver, but it could overdeliver. We just don’t know,” he said.

Parts of Tennessee could get as much as 6 inches of snow, forecasters said, and northern Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley region of Alabama could receive light snow accumulations. With lows predicted in the 20s across a wide area, any precipitation could freeze and make driving difficult.

On Friday, the fast-moving storm dropped heavy snow across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed or moved to online instruction.