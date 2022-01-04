'People before politics': Latest COVID-19 surge has Guilford back to a mask mandate

GREENSBORO — Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, has declared an emergency mask mandate for all unincorporated areas as COVID-19 cases rise in a dramatic surge.
The mandate does not apply to Greensboro and the county's nine other municipalities. Alston said the mayors of Gibsonville, Sedalia, Pleasant Garden and Jamestown have signed on to enact similar mandates of their own.
The measure, which requires people over age five to wear a mask inside any public building or business, is effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until Jan. 13, when the county Board of Health will consider a broader measure..
Alston's order differs from the order the Guilford County Board of Health enacted last August because it does not affect municipalities.
Alston met with those mayors in a conference call on Monday to plead for their support in joining the mask mandate as county positive COVID test rates soar to a 14-day average of 19%, according to the most recent county health department figures.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Alston asked the mayors of the county to put "people before politics" and sign on to his masking order.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Tuesday in an email to her fellow City Council members that she would not declare a mask order for the city because enforcement would be too difficult with limited personnel.
Alston said at the news conference, however, that "we would be able to enforce this as of tomorrow. We have our folks ready to go. We will be able to enforce it."
Alston has also called a special meeting of the county Board of Health, which is the nine-member Board of Commissioners performing a different function, for next week. He hopes that the county will vote to enact a mandate that covers all municipalities.
The board enacted a countywide mandate last August when the positivity rate was above 10% and then rescinded it in November when the rate dropped below 5%.
