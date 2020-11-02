Pepper spray at Alamance march 'flies in the face of best practices,' expert says

As has happened across the county since George Floyd was killed, marchers sought to highlight racial injustice and police brutality. And they were headed to vote during an especially contentious election season, where suppression of minority voters has been a hot button issue.

The march in Graham was not the type of event that Noakes would expect to turn ugly.

"The protests that police worry about these days are leaderless protests in which the protest group refuses to have any communication with police or has very little communication with police," Noakes said.

But in this case, Drumwright was the clear leader, and records released by the police department show he was trying to coordinate with the authorities, though he missed some deadlines.

"In most situations like that, the police will take advantage of that, and live with a little bit of community disruption in order to allow people to express their First Amendment rights," Noakes said.

Maguire advises police leaders against taking a defensive posture after an event goes badly.