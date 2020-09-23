Photo journal depicts a Greensboro neighborhood in quarantine

GREENSBORO — In 25, 50, 100 years, new Westerwood residents might wonder about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their neighborhood.
Who lived in this friendly place northwest of downtown during quarantine? Did anyone contract the deadly disease? Did people lose their jobs? Were families forced to stay apart, or to join together?
"It was all these different experiences," resident Betsy Blake said. "But at the same time, there was this theme of disruption and change and needing to pivot quickly."
Blake and two other residents — Cecelia Thompson and Anne Cassity — documented household stories in their photo journal, "Westerwood in Quarantine."
On Saturday, an outdoor gallery of its photographs goes on display along the Lake Daniel Greenway that edges the century-old neighborhood.
The e-book now can be viewed on westerwoodinquarantine.com. Limited printed copies will be available for purchase.
"We asked ourselves throughout the project, what would Westerwood dwellers want to know about this time in 100 years?" they wrote in the forward to the 85-page journal. "...We hope this photo journal will bring understanding and inspiration."
The project took root when Thompson, executive director of nonprofit Action Greensboro, saw a story on NBC about how photographers had traveled their own neighborhoods to take images of families on their porches during quarantine.
She pitched the idea to Blake, whose freelance photography has appeared in national media.
They advertised on the neighborhood ListServe for residents willing to be included. More than 50 households signed up.
When Blake and Thompson stood outside residents' homes at a distance to take their photos in mid-May, they found people more than ready to tell their stories.
So they recruited Cassity, a graphic designer, to gather residents' experiences and design the book.
"I met so many people because I reached out to everybody to gather the story," Cassity said.
Residents told of grief and togetherness, coping and new discoveries.
They spoke of the sudden demand to adapt to technology, trying to work from home while homeschooling their children, making masks and home gardening.
"We are a microcosm for what’s happening all over the place," Blake said.
They talked about watching from their porches as so many people walked through the neighborhood, finding fresh air, exercise and human interaction.
Residents expressed their gratitude to be living in Westerwood.
"We recognize the importance of caring for each other..., increasing digital communication and seeking out people who may need some neighborly support," Chelle Jeffery, a physician assistant, said in the journal.
They also talked about missing family and friends who live at a distance.
"I miss hugs," Jeffery said.
On Saturday, Westerwood residents and visitors will be able to see each other, 6 feet apart.
Starting at 4 p.m., they can look at 38 of the photographs on large, slip-resistant vinyl stickers along the path. The Cemala Foundation financed the outdoor gallery. Organizers hope that it will last a few months.
The Greensboro History Museum plans to display some of the images as well, Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said.
They will be part of the "Pieces of Now" exhibition that opens Saturday at the museum, 130 Summit Ave.
That exhibition will focus on the murals and artworks created downtown as part of the Black Lives Matter protests. But it also includes COVID-19 stories and invites people to share their experiences from 2020, Hart said.
A version of the "Westerwood in Quarantine" e-book will become part of the museum's digital History Happening Now archive at greensborohistory.org/history-now.
Blake, Cassity and Thompson hope that this common experience connects the neighborhood while isolated.
While their project captures the present, they also look to the future.
"When we’re not around in 100 years, what will people want to know about this neighborhood?" Thompson said. "Not just what was happening in the world or what’s happening in the city, but maybe in their own home. It will be a nice little time capsule for the neighborhood."
