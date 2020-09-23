Photo journal depicts a Greensboro neighborhood in quarantine

Residents expressed their gratitude to be living in Westerwood.

"We recognize the importance of caring for each other..., increasing digital communication and seeking out people who may need some neighborly support," Chelle Jeffery, a physician assistant, said in the journal.

They also talked about missing family and friends who live at a distance.

"I miss hugs," Jeffery said.

On Saturday, Westerwood residents and visitors will be able to see each other, 6 feet apart.

Starting at 4 p.m., they can look at 38 of the photographs on large, slip-resistant vinyl stickers along the path. The Cemala Foundation financed the outdoor gallery. Organizers hope that it will last a few months.

The Greensboro History Museum plans to display some of the images as well, Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said.

They will be part of the "Pieces of Now" exhibition that opens Saturday at the museum, 130 Summit Ave.

That exhibition will focus on the murals and artworks created downtown as part of the Black Lives Matter protests. But it also includes COVID-19 stories and invites people to share their experiences from 2020, Hart said.