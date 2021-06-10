Piedmont Natural Gas to use flare stack in pipeline work near New Garden Road East

Staff Report
Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance in Greensboro starting today and running through June 17, weather permitting, according to an email from a company spokesman.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The work will take place near 2519 New Garden Road East and will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses, the spokesman said.
People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!