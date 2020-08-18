GREENSBORO — A Raleigh-based subcontractor is suing an out-of-state contractor and insurance company for over $1 million the company says it is owed in work completed on a Federal Aviation Administration project in Guilford County.
Cadet Construction Co. was hired by Archer Western Construction to work as a subcontractor to excavate soil last year on a new air traffic control tower for Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to copy of the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by Charlotte-based law firm Johnson, Allison & Hord.
Cadet is also suing Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, the insurance company responsible for issuing performance and payment bonds on the $61 million tower project.
When Cadet began excavating on April 1, 2019, workers discovered soil inconsistent with the work they were hired to perform, according to the lawsuit. Cadet said in the complaint that it told Archer Western of the problems it encountered, some of which required Cadet to completely change equipment and hire more operators.
Archer Western directed Cadet to continue with its part of the project, but has not paid Cadet for any of its work, including the extra work and personnel, the company alleges in the suit.
Archer Western owes Cadet a little over $1,007,000, according to the suit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.