Please stand by: Greensboro council cancels meeting due to technical difficulties

GREENSBORO — The City Council's work session on Tuesday went dark less than an hour after it began — the victim of a bad computer server at City Hall.

City Council had scheduled a special work session over videoconference to talk about economic development and budget matters at 2 p.m. but it became clear early that things weren't going well.

After a year of holding virtual meetings, city staffers have mastered the format and all council members and agenda presenters were online when expected.

But the link for the public to view that Zoom call never appeared on the city's website.

A quick check of the alternative Greensboro Television Network site also showed no trace of the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While city staff scrambled to send links to the media, the public was effectively shut out.

The meeting proceeded for about 30 minutes with a presentation by Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

After that, City Manager David Parrish suggested council take a 10-minute break so the city could determine a way to establish alternative links to the meeting.